Senate Resolution 347 Printer's Number 1846

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - WHEREAS, After Federal protection, significant piping plover research led to successful conservation that steadily increased the population throughout the Great Lakes; and WHEREAS, Young piping plovers began visiting historic habitat in the early 2000s, including Presque Isle State Park; and WHEREAS, Young piping plovers began visiting historic habitat in the early 2000s, including Presque Isle State Park; and WHEREAS, Three male piping plovers were observed at Presque Isle State Park in 2005; and WHEREAS, In 2005, the Pennsylvania Wildlife Action Plan identified piping plover as a species of greatest conservation need; and WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania Game Commission sought to understand limiting factors to piping plovers returning as nesting species in this Commonwealth; and WHEREAS, The Presque Isle State Park Management Plan highlights piping plover conservation needs; and WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania Game Commission contracted the Presque Isle State Park Piping Plover Recovery Assessment, completed in 2007, that outlined needs to enhance recolonization potential; and WHEREAS, In 2007, the Pennsylvania Game Commission initiated a Pennsylvania Piping Plover and Common Tern Recovery partnership, including the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, United States Army Corps of Engineers, United States Department of Agricultural Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and local nongovernmental organizations, including Erie Bird Observatory and Western Pennsylvania Conservatory, to dedicate resources to piping plover habitat preparation, monitoring and 20260SR0347PN1846 - 3 - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30

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