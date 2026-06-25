Senate Resolution 347 Printer's Number 1846
PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - WHEREAS, After Federal protection, significant piping plover
research led to successful conservation that steadily increased
the population throughout the Great Lakes; and
WHEREAS, Young piping plovers began visiting historic habitat
in the early 2000s, including Presque Isle State Park; and
WHEREAS, Young piping plovers began visiting historic habitat
in the early 2000s, including Presque Isle State Park; and
WHEREAS, Three male piping plovers were observed at Presque
Isle State Park in 2005; and
WHEREAS, In 2005, the Pennsylvania Wildlife Action
Plan identified piping plover as a species of greatest
conservation need; and
WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania Game Commission sought to
understand limiting factors to piping plovers returning as
nesting species in this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, The Presque Isle State Park Management Plan
highlights piping plover conservation needs; and
WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania Game Commission contracted the
Presque Isle State Park Piping Plover Recovery Assessment,
completed in 2007, that outlined needs to enhance recolonization
potential; and
WHEREAS, In 2007, the Pennsylvania Game Commission initiated
a Pennsylvania Piping Plover and Common Tern Recovery
partnership, including the United States Fish and Wildlife
Service, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources,
United States Army Corps of Engineers, United States Department
of Agricultural Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and
local nongovernmental organizations, including Erie Bird
Observatory and Western Pennsylvania Conservatory, to dedicate
resources to piping plover habitat preparation, monitoring and
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