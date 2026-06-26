Passaic Valley Water Commission Meter Replacement

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

The Passaic Valley Water Commission ("PVWC") recently closed on a $3.2 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to replace approximately 70,000 customer meters throughout its service area as well as approximately 105 wholesale meters. This project will include planning, procurement and installation of the water meters.

Water meters play a critical role in drinking water systems by accurately measuring the amount of water used by homes and businesses. As meters age, their accuracy can decline, making it more difficult for utilities to track water usage, identify system losses, detect leaks, and bill customers fairly. Modern water meters use advanced technology that allows operators to collect usage data remotely, improving efficiency and reducing the time and costs associated with manual meter reading.

New meters also provide more accurate and timely information about water consumption. This increased visibility helps utilities better manage their systems while enabling customers to understand their water use, identify potential leaks, and make informed conservation decisions. Investing in modern metering technology is a proactive step toward ensuring reliable, efficient water service for years to come.