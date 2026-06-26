2026 Drive Less Connecticut Challenge Exceeds All Goals

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) today announced that the 2026 Drive Less Connecticut Challenge surpassed every campaign goal. This year’s Challenge ran from April 22 through May 31, 2026.

The Drive Less Connecticut Challenge is an annual initiative organized by CTrides, CTDOT’s statewide commuter services program, and encourages residents to choose sustainable travel options that reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality, and promote mobility choices across the state.

Record Participation: More than 1,200 people logged at least one alternative trip, surpassing 2025 totals. In addition, 1,732 individuals pledged to drive less during the campaign.

More than 43,000 Sustainable Trips Logged: Participants used trains, buses, carpools, vanpools, bicycles, and walking to log more than 43,000 trips, exceeding the program goal of 36,750 trips.

630,000 Miles Eliminated: Alternative travel choices removed nearly 630,000 single-occupant vehicle miles from Connecticut’s roadways, surpassing the goal of 575,000 miles.

More than 593,000 Pounds of Emissions Prevented: The shift to other forms of transportation prevented more than 593,000 pounds of emissions from entering Connecticut’s air, surpassing the goal of 490,000 pounds.

$456,000 in Estimated Savings: Participants collectively saved an estimated $456,000 in fuel, vehicular wear, and maintenance costs, surpassing the goal of $390,000 in savings.

“Every year, the Drive Less Connecticut Challenge shows how powerful individual choices can be when thousands of people work toward the same goal,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “This year’s results demonstrate a growing commitment to cleaner air, healthier communities, and a more sustainable transportation future. Residents across Connecticut are choosing a wide range of options, including public transportation, shared-ride programs, and active transportation such as walking and biking. Your efforts make a real difference, and we look forward to keeping this momentum going.”

The 2026 Challenge was supported through a combination of direct outreach and statewide marketing. CTrides partnered with employers, municipalities, community-based organizations, and transit operators to promote the event at the local level. Participants logged their trips through the CTrides app and dedicated website, where they received weekly progress updates and prize eligibility notifications. In addition, 1,000 trees were donated through One Tree Planted to be planted in critical reforestation projects.

About CTrides:

CTrides, a program of the Connecticut Department of Transportation, promotes a wide range of transportation options to reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality, and expand travel choices throughout Connecticut.