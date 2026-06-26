Traffic Alert – I-25 Improved Project

During demolition: I-25 northbound and southbound will be closed between the Montgomery Blvd off-ramps and on-ramps.

Montgomery Blvd eastbound and westbound will be closed between Culture Dr and northbound Pan American Frontage Rd.

Traffic will be detoured using the Pan American Frontage Rd, Comanche Rd, Carlisle Blvd, Jefferson St, Culture Dr, and Edith Blvd. Drivers should expect delays, plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and follow posted detour signs. Nearby properties may experience increased overnight noise, vibration, dust, and lighting during demolition operations. Construction is weather-dependent and subject to change. For project updates and detour maps, visit i25improved.com.

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