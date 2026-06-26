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Centennial Fishing Pier Closure

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 26, 2026) – Centennial Fishing Pier located at 14021 Gasparilla Road in Placida will be closed for repair work starting July 13, 2026. The pier is anticipated to reopen on July 27, 2026. 

For more information contact John Persechino at 941-661-0151 or John.Persechino@CharlottecountyFL.gov 

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Centennial Fishing Pier Closure

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