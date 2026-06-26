Charlotte County Community Services Receives National Recognition with 27 Awards
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 26, 2026) – Charlotte County Community Services has been recognized nationally for excellence in parks, recreation, libraries, and community programming, earning 25 National Association of Counties Achievement Awards and two National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials Awards this June.
NACPRO awarded Lake Betty Park with the Developed Recreation Parks & Facilities Class II Award. This award recognizes outstanding design, development, and operation of active parks that include built recreation amenities such as sports fields, playgrounds, courts, and other facilities intended for higher-intensity recreational use. Lake Betty Park features new playgrounds, a ninja warrior course, multiple pavilions and walking paths for accessible connectivity to all amenities.
In addition, NACPRO awarded the Planning Initiative Award to the Community Inventory Project. The primary objective of the Community Inventory Project was to identify and document programs offered both within and surrounding the community, including those provided by governmental agencies, nonprofit organizations, private entities, and educational institutions. The completed inventory serves as a centralized planning resource that allows for a comprehensive understanding of the existing service landscape.
Charlotte County Community Services also received 25 NACo Achievement Awards recognizing the following programs:
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Inspiring Youth Through Service and Leadership
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Youth Basketball Leagues
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Tiny Picassos
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Study Hall
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Stock Market Club
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Stride and Stretch
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Mentorship Program Project
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Intro to Pickleball Jr.
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Fall into Tringali: Community Reopening Celebration
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EMPOWER HER Girls Club
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Community Pickleball Events at Tringali Park
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Community Inventory Project
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Brickit Scan It Build It
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ActiveNet Focus Group
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ActiveNet Email Tool Utilization
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Winter of Our Discontent
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Train 'Em Card Club
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Tiny Tots
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Rock the Stacks Guitar Program
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Monster Scientists
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Law @ The Library Program
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Memory Café
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In the Loop
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Bicycle Safety Day
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Advice for Your Device
Community Services Director Tommy Scott said, “These awards reflect the dedication, creativity, and hard work of our entire team in Community Services. Every day, our team members work together to provide meaningful programs and services that enhance quality of life for those who live, work and play in Charlotte County.”
The National Association of Counties (NACo) Achievement Awards recognize innovative county government programs that strengthen services for residents and improve the quality of life in communities across the country.
The National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials (NACPRO) Awards recognize excellence in parks and recreation planning, development, operations, and programming.
For more information about Charlotte County Community Services, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
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