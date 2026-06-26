Charlotte County Community Services Receives National Recognition with 27 Awards

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 26, 2026) – Charlotte County Community Services has been recognized nationally for excellence in parks, recreation, libraries, and community programming, earning 25 National Association of Counties Achievement Awards and two National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials Awards this June.

NACPRO awarded Lake Betty Park with the Developed Recreation Parks & Facilities Class II Award. This award recognizes outstanding design, development, and operation of active parks that include built recreation amenities such as sports fields, playgrounds, courts, and other facilities intended for higher-intensity recreational use. Lake Betty Park features new playgrounds, a ninja warrior course, multiple pavilions and walking paths for accessible connectivity to all amenities.

In addition, NACPRO awarded the Planning Initiative Award to the Community Inventory Project. The primary objective of the Community Inventory Project was to identify and document programs offered both within and surrounding the community, including those provided by governmental agencies, nonprofit organizations, private entities, and educational institutions. The completed inventory serves as a centralized planning resource that allows for a comprehensive understanding of the existing service landscape.

Charlotte County Community Services also received 25 NACo Achievement Awards recognizing the following programs:

Inspiring Youth Through Service and Leadership

Youth Basketball Leagues

Tiny Picassos

Study Hall

Stock Market Club

Stride and Stretch

Mentorship Program Project

Intro to Pickleball Jr.

Fall into Tringali: Community Reopening Celebration

EMPOWER HER Girls Club

Community Pickleball Events at Tringali Park

Community Inventory Project

Brickit Scan It Build It

ActiveNet Focus Group

ActiveNet Email Tool Utilization

Winter of Our Discontent

Train 'Em Card Club

Tiny Tots

Rock the Stacks Guitar Program

Monster Scientists

Law @ The Library Program

Memory Café

In the Loop

Bicycle Safety Day

Advice for Your Device

Community Services Director Tommy Scott said, “These awards reflect the dedication, creativity, and hard work of our entire team in Community Services. Every day, our team members work together to provide meaningful programs and services that enhance quality of life for those who live, work and play in Charlotte County.”

The National Association of Counties (NACo) Achievement Awards recognize innovative county government programs that strengthen services for residents and improve the quality of life in communities across the country.

The National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials (NACPRO) Awards recognize excellence in parks and recreation planning, development, operations, and programming.

For more information about Charlotte County Community Services, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov .

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