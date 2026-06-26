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Fats, Oils and Grease Fees Go in Effect Oct. 1

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 26, 2026) – In an effort to better protect the wastewater system, fats, oils and grease fees will apply to food service establishments that are Utilities Department customers. Beginning Oct. 1, a $10 monthly FOG Program fee will apply, and inspection of a grease trap or interceptor will carry a charge of $50. 

 These board-approved fees will support the FOG Management Program and routine inspections of grease control equipment to help prevent cooking byproducts from entering the sewer system. 

 For more information about the FOG program and ways to manage fats, oils and grease, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/FOG

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Fats, Oils and Grease Fees Go in Effect Oct. 1

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