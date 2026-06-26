Davidson County Election Commission Completes Congressional Redistricting

Nashville, TN – The Davidson County Election Commission has completed assigning all registered voters to the revised congressional districts adopted by the Tennessee General Assembly in May. New canary yellow voter registration cards are being printed and will arrive by mail soon.

“Our more than 471,000 registered voters should watch their mailboxes for an updated card,” said John D. Richardson, Davidson County Administrator of Elections. “We encourage all voters to review their new card, noting their assigned political districts and Election Day voting location. Based on their home address, some voters may find they are in the same congressional district; some will have changed.”

“We want every voter in Davidson County to have accurate information ahead of the upcoming August 6 election,” added Richardson. “All cards previously received should be destroyed and voters should depend on their new canary yellow card for up-to-date information.”

Early Voting for the August 6 State and Federal Primary, County General, and Oak Hill Municipal Election begins Friday, July 17 at fifteen convenient locations across Davidson County. The Early Voting schedule is included in the Sample Ballot, arriving in households in early July.

Voters with questions about their registration status, district information, or the upcoming election are encouraged to visit the Election Commission website Nashville.gov/vote or contact the office directly at 615.862.8800 or [email protected].

The Davidson County Election Commission is responsible for providing free and fair elections to every eligible citizen. The Election Commission is regulated by State of Tennessee law and funded by Metropolitan Nashville government. The main office is located at 1281 Murfreesboro Pike, 3rd Floor, Nashville, TN 37217.

###

