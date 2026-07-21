Five Measures to Watch on the Metro Council Agenda

Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s administration is supporting and advancing several measures at the Metro Council on Tuesday, July 21. Here’s a look at five items to watch on Tuesday:

1. ZOO-ADJACENT PROPERTY CONDEMNATION

One line: Mayor Freddie O’Connell has proposed condemning the property adjacent to the zoo in order to acquire it for Metro’s use.

Why it matters: The Mayor's Office and General Services have sought property throughout Davidson County for some time in order to fill existing departmental space needs.

What’s next: This is the second of three readings.

2. DATA CENTER MORATORIUM + ZONING

One line: Mayor O’Connell is encouraging passage of two pieces of legislation regulating data centers in Davidson County. One creates a temporary moratorium while the other creates zoning regulations.

Why it matters: BL2026-1448 creates a temporary moratorium until December on permitting data centers while review standards are put into place. BL2026-1391 establishes standards in the zoning code, regulating future data center developments.

What’s next: This is the final reading of the proposed bills.

3. TYLER YARBRO CONFIRMATION

One line: Mayor O’Connell’s nominee to be the Director of Law, Tyler Yarbro, will have her appointment put to a vote by the Metro Council.

Why it matters: Following the retirement of former law director Wally Dietz, Tyler Yarbro will assume leadership of the Department of Law if confirmed. As part of that job, she will continue Metro’s work on any current litigation, including the ongoing lawsuit against the state for attempting to take over airport authority.

What’s next: This is the final step in the confirmation process.

4. LEGISLATION RELIEVING METRO OF $300M IN INFRASTRUCTURE COSTS

One line: Mayor O’Connell is encouraging passage of a resolution that will, among other actions, reduce Metro’s obligation for East Bank infrastructure by $300 million and refinance the bonds issued for the construction of the Music City Center.

Why it matters: The money will absolve Metro of significant funding obligations on the East Bank, allowing Metro to redirect capital spending capacity to countywide needs. The proposed legislation also refinances Music City Center debt without Metro backing, which will improve Metro’s credit profile, authorize bonds for the expansion of Music City Center, and ensure new bonds come with zero liability to Metro taxpayers.

What’s next: This resolution will be deferred to coordinate with a related ordinance.

5. ENTERTAINMENT COMMISSION

One line: BL2026-1431 gets the Office of Entertainment onto solid footing by solving fundamental structural challenges with the current set up and ensuring adequate support for the office long-term.

Why it matters: The existing code section sets the Office up not as an office, but as a standalone department with an executive director whose time would primarily be used on the administrative duties needed to support their own position and lacking any financial controls or oversight. This legislation allows the Office of Entertainment to incubate within the Mayor’s Office – in partnership with the Entertainment Commission.

What’s next: The bill is on its second of three readings.