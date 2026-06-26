Hampton Roads District Weekly Traffic Alert: June 28-July 4, 2026

All work is scheduled weather permitting. Updated information on work zones and lane closures is available on 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.

** VDOT will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for holiday travel from

noon, Thursday, July 2 until noon, Monday, July 6. Read the statewide holiday travel release here.**

Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.

For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511 Virginia (511.vdot.virginia.gov), download the VDOT 511 smartphone app, or dial 511.

Bridges and tunnels

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Southbound June 29 –30 Both directions July 1

Alternating, single-lane closures in both directions June 29-July 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

James River Bridge, Route 17:

Single-lane closure south bound June 30 f rom 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Elizabeth River Crossings (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels):

Go to DriveERC.com for scheduled closures on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (Route 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).

HRBT Expansion Project:

View lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project (hrbtexpansion.vdot.virginia.gov/traffic-alerts/)

Interstates

I-64, Chesapeake:

Full ramp closures from I-64 west to I-464 north (exit 291A) June 29-July 1 from as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures from I-64 east to I-464 north (exit 291A): June 28 12:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 29-July 1 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.



I-64, Gap Widening Segment C, James City County:

I-64, Hampton Roads Express Lanes (HREL):

The Hampton Roads Express Lanes project website contains additional information on the express lanes project-related closures and traffic impacts. (vdot.virginia.gov/projects/major-projects/64expresslanes/news--traffic-alerts/)

An interactive map displaying long-term traffic impacts across the various Hampton Roads Express Lanes construction projects can be found at the project website. (vdot.virginia.gov/projects/major-projects/64expresslanes/long-term-traffic-impacts/)

I-64, Norfolk Reversible Express Lanes:

Full closure in both directions: Continuously from 8 p.m. June 26 until 3 a.m. June 29 June 29-July 1 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. June 29-July 2 from 9:30 a.m. to as late as 12:30 p.m.



I-64, Chesapeake Express Lanes:

Full Express Lane closures westbound between Great Bridge Boulevard (exit 292) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289) June 28-29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full Express Lane closures between the I-264/I-664 Bowers Hill Interchange (exit 299) and I-264 (exit 284) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Eastbound June 28-29 Westbound June 30-July 1



I-64, HREL Hampton 4C Project:

Full ramp closures on I-64 June 28-July 1 from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Non-conflicting ramp closures may be in place concurrently): Off-ramp from I-64 west to Armistead Avenue/LaSalle Avenue (exit 265B) Off-ramp I-64 east to Rip Rap Road, Armistead Avenue/Langley AFB (exit 265C) On-ramp from Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road to I-64 west Off-ramp from I-64 east to Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267) On-ramp from Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road to I-64 east

Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions from Mallory Street (exit 268) to LaSalle Avenue (exit 265) June 28-July 1 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Brief, intermittent stoppages on I-64 in both directions between Mallory Street (exit 268) and LaSalle Avenue (exit 265) June 29-July 2 between 12:01 a.m. and 4 a.m.

T raffic shifts o n I-64 from the inside lanes to the outside lanes in both directions between the Hampton River bridge and Mallory Street (exit 268), with full details in traffic alert.

Long-term, single-lane closure on off–ramp from I-64 east to Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267).

Long-term, continuous single-lane closure on I-64 in both directions, reducing travel lanes from three to two lanes between Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267) and LaSalle Avenue (exit 265A).

Long-term traffic shift of I-64 in both directions at the Hampton River bridges with all traffic moved to the reopened westbound bridge with details in full traffic alert.

Long-term traffic shift with a new stop sign on I-64 west off-ramp at Armistead Avenue/LaSalle Avenue (exit 265B) and lane reduction on North Armistead Avenue at Thomas Street.

Long-term traffic shifts toward the median on I-64 in both directions between North Armistead Avenue (exit 265) and the Hampton River bridge, as well as between the Hampton River bridge and Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267).

I-64, HREL Norfolk 1A Project:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions from Granby Street (exit 276) to Chesapeake Boulevard (exit 278) continuously from as early as 7 p.m. June 26 to 5 a.m. June 29. (No eastbound work on June 28 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.)

Brief, intermittent stoppages on the off-ramp from I-64 west to Tidewater Drive (exit 277B) June 29-July 2 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Brief, intermittent stoppages on the off-ramp from I-64 east to Tidewater Drive (exit 277A) June 29-July 2 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Brief, intermittent stoppages on the off-ramp from I-64 east to Granby Street (exit 276A) June 29-July 2 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Single-lane closures on I-64 east on the Willoughby Bay bridge from 15th View Street (exit 272) to 4th View Street (exit 273) June 28-July 1 from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures from I-64 west to I-564 west June 28-July 1 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 west to Granby Street (exit 276A) June 28- July 1 from as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 east to Granby Street/I-564 west (exit 276A) June 28- July 1 from as early as 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 west to Little Creek Road (exit 276C) June 28-July 1 from as early as 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full on-ramp closures from Little Creek Road to I-64 east June 28-July 1 from as early as 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 west to Tidewater Drive (exits 277A and 277B) June 28–July 1 from as early as 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 east to Tidewater Drive (exits 277A and 277B) June 28- July 1 from as early as 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full on-ramp closures from Tidewater Drive to I-64 east June 28-July 1 from as early as 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full on-ramp closures from Tidewater Drive to I-64 west June 28-July 1 from as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on I-564 from I-64 to Terminal Boulevard: Eastbound June 28-July 1 from as early as 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. Westbound June 28-July 1 from as early as 9 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions from Granby Street (exit 276) to Chesapeake Boulevard (exit 278) June 28-July 1 from as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Long-term traffic split on I-64 east at Tidewater Drive (exits 277A and 277B). Visit webpage for more information on this temporary traffic pattern.

Long-term traffic shift on I-64 east from west of I-564/Granby Street (exit 276) to Tidewater Drive (exit 277) toward the inside lanes, with details in the full traffic alert.

Long-term traffic shift toward the outside of the roadway on I-64 west between Tidewater Drive (exit 277) and Patrol Road.

Long-term traffic shift toward the outside of the roadway on I-64 east between Patrol Road and Tidewater Drive (exit 277).

Long-term traffic shift on I-564 east off-ramp to Little Creek Road (exit 4) and lane reduction on westbound East Admiral Taussig Boulevard.

Long-term full on-ramp closure from northbound Tidewater Drive to I-64 west with detour to next left-turn lane onto on-ramp to I-64 west.

Long-term full on-ramp closure from southbound Tidewater Drive to I-64 east, with new left turn at Thole Street to access I-64 east.

Long-term traffic pattern on I-64 west between Tidewater Drive (exit 277) and Patrol Road in Norfolk with one mainline lane closed and new left exit and temporary lane open alongside the Norfolk Reversible Roadway. Visit webpage for more information on this temporary traffic pattern.

I-64, HREL Newport News/Hampton 4A/4B Project:

I-464, Chesapeake:

I-264, Portsmouth:

I-264, Norfolk:

Full off-ramp closures June 28-July 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-264 west to Brambleton Avenue (exit 11) I-264 east to Campostella Road (exit 11)

C ontinuous , full off-ramp closure from I-264 west to City Hall Avenue (exit 10) until further notice.

I-264, Virginia Beach:

F ull on-ramp closures from Independence Boulevard to I-264 west June 28-July 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Chesapeake:

Full off-ramp closures from I-664 south to Portsmouth Boulevard (exit 11A) June 28-July 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-564/Intermodal Connector, Norfolk:

Full off-ramp closures of the Intermodal Connector west ramp to Seabee Road June 2--July 2 from 9:30 a.m. to as late as 4:30 p.m.

Full on and off-ramp closures from Naval Station Norfolk Gate 3A (Bainbridge Avenue) to I-564 east c ontinuously from 7:30 p.m. June 26 until 4 a.m. June 29



