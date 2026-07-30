Park and Ride Expansion near Strasburg Begins in Early August

STAUNTON – An expansion and improvement project at a Park and Ride lot in Shenandoah County is set to begin the week of August 3. The facility is located on Route 629 (Oranda Road) near the junction of Interstate 81 and Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) at Strasburg.

Contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation will increase the capacity of the lot from 43 vehicles to 131. The new spaces will be built across Route 629 from the current facility and connected by a marked pedestrian crosswalk. The project will also include new lighting, improved drainage, and a full regrading and repaving of the original section of the lot.

There will be minimal traffic and parking restrictions during construction. The new section of the Park and Ride will be constructed first. Once that work is complete, commuters will use the new section while work takes place on the original lot. Occasional flagger traffic control may be needed on Route 629.

In June 2026 VDOT awarded a $1.65 million construction contract to Shirley Contracting Company LLC of Lorton, Va. The project is slated for completion in February 2027.

All work is weather permitting, and the schedule is subject to change.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network. Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts. News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.