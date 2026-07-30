Overnight Lane Closures on I-81 and Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg for Bridge Repair

STAUNTON – The westbound right lane of the Port Republic Road (Route 253) bridge over Interstate 81 in Harrisonburg will be closed during overnight hours for about two weeks beginning the night of Monday, Aug. 3. The bridge was damaged earlier this year during a vehicle strike.

Motorists also should expect overnight single lane closures on I-81 South near mile marker 245 during the same time period as repairs take place. Nightly lane closures on Port Republic Road are scheduled from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., and on I-81 South from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

All Port Republic Road and I-81 lanes will be open during daytime hours.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change. For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network. Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts. News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.