Introducing TSAHC’s 2025 Annual Report

TSAHC was created in 1994 as a self-sustaining nonprofit housing organization. At TSAHC we believe that every Texan deserves the opportunity to live in safe, decent and affordable housing. Our programs target the housing needs of low-income families and other underserved populations in Texas who do not have acceptable housing options through conventional financial channels. All TSAHC programs are offered statewide, with special attention given to rural areas and other select target areas. Fair Housing: Know Your Rights

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