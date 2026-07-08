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Regions Bank Provides $2,500 Grant in Support of the 2026 Housing Connection Workshop

July 8, 2026

Categories: Grant/Donation Announcements

TSAHC recently received a $2,500 grant from Regions Bank in support of Housing Connection, TSAHC's training initiative for affordable housing developers and nonprofit housing counselors providing financial and home buyer education to Texas families. Their donation will specifically support the 2026 Housing Connection workshop taking place September 28th-October 2nd at the San Antonio branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

Regions is a longtime supporter of TSAHC's nonprofit training initiatives. They have been a sponsor of the Texas Supportive Housing Institute and Permanent Supportive Housing Symposium since 2020. This is their first year to support the Housing Connection workshop.

TSAHC would like to thank Regions Bank for their generous contribution. We truly appreciate your partnership!

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Regions Bank Provides $2,500 Grant in Support of the 2026 Housing Connection Workshop

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