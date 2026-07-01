TSAHC Receives $1000 Donation from Pam Anderson in Support of the 2026 Housing Connection Workshop
July 1, 2026
Categories: Grant/Donation Announcements
TSAHC would like to thank Pam Anderson with Supreme Lending for her generous $1,000 donation in support of Housing Connection, a TSAHC initiative that provides training opportunities to nonprofit housing counselors and affordable housing developers. Pam has supported the TSAHC's Housing Connection program since 2018. She previously served on TSAHC's Lender Advisory Council and is a current participating lender for TSAHC's home buyer programs.
Thank you so much for your support of our programs, Pam! We truly appreciate your continued partnership.
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