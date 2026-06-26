SLED Charges Florence County Man with Insurance Fraud

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Richard Kyle Willing, 51, with Presenting a False Claim for Insurance Payment – Value $10,000 or More on Friday, June 26, 2026. The South Carolina Department of Insurance requested the SLED investigation.

Details can be found in the attached warrant.

Willing was booked into the Florence County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Department of Insurance.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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