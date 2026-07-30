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SLED Charges Former SC Department of Motor Vehicles Employee with Criminal Conspiracy, Forgery, and Computer Crime

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Keshawn Aude Milling, 27, with Criminal Conspiracy, Forgery – Value $10,000 or More, and Computer Crime – Value exceeds $10,000 - First Degree on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles requested the SLED investigation.

Details can be found in the attached warrants. 

Milling was booked into the Florence County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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SLED Charges Former SC Department of Motor Vehicles Employee with Criminal Conspiracy, Forgery, and Computer Crime

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