Speedeon Selects Cadent as Preferred Activation & Data Marketplace Platform, Audiences Now Available for Immediate Use

Speedeon Data audiences are now available for activation through the Cadent Platform.

Advertisers can activate Speedeon’s audiences within the Cadent Platform, combining predictive intelligence with converged media for strong campaign performance

The ability to layer Speedeon’s life event and intent-based data on top of Cadent’s AI-driven optimization means clients get smarter targeting and better outcomes, all within a streamlined platform.” — Lindsey Kaiser, Chief Product Officer at Speedeon Data

CLEVELAND, IA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Speedeon Data, a leading provider of privacy-safe, high-performing audience solutions, today announced a partnership with Cadent , the predictive advertising company, to make its curated digital audiences available directly within the Cadent platform. Through this integration, advertisers can activate Speedeon’s 1,000+ syndicated audience segments with greater speed and reduced onboarding friction, while leveraging Cadent’s predictive intelligence to reach consumers most likely to take action across linear, digital, and connected TV (CTV).While the media landscape has become increasingly converged, advertisers still face fragmentation when activating trusted audiences across channels and platforms, from added onboarding steps to inconsistent measurement and signal loss. Cadent eliminates friction by bringing together media planning, buying, and measurement, in one unified, predictive platform.With access to Speedeon’s audiences in the Cadent Platform, advertisers can move from audience selection to activation across 125 million U.S. households and 1.8 billion devices through a single workflow — eliminating data onboarding friction and signal loss while maintaining the precision and transparency that performance marketers demand.Speedeon's segments go beyond demographics to capture life as it actually happens, from new parents to pre-movers, lifestyle and interest categories, purchase propensities, and intent-based digital behavior signals that show what people are about to do next. Every segment is independently validated by Truthset, so you're acting on accuracy, not guesswork. The combination of Speedeon’s audience quality with Cadent’s predictive intelligence and diverse, premium inventory creates a powerful offering for marketers in verticals such as retail, financial services, education, and direct-to-consumer.“Today’s audiences are converged, with attention moving fluidly across channels and screens. To succeed, media strategies must move just as fluidly,” said Tony Yi, EVP, Business Development and Platform Sales, at Cadent. “By bringing Speedeon audiences directly into the Cadent Platform, advertisers can leverage predictive intelligence to seamlessly plan, buy, and optimize media against high-quality and relevant audiences, and dynamically adapt strategies to deliver measurable results on all media.”“Cadent’s platform represents exactly the kind of environment where our audiences thrive,” said Lindsey Kaiser, Chief Product Officer at Speedeon. “The ability to layer Speedeon’s life event and intent-based data on top of Cadent’s AI-driven optimization means clients get smarter targeting and better outcomes, all within a single, streamlined platform.”“Brands and agencies need audience solutions that can keep pace with where media is heading, especially as video becomes central to every omnichannel strategy,” said Phil Ripperger, VP of Digital Strategy at Speedeon. “Bringing our audiences into Cadent puts proven, performance-ready segments directly in front of the buyers who need them most.”To learn more about activating Speedeon audiences within the Cadent Platform, visit cadent.com or contact Speedeon’s Audience Desk at audiencedesk@speedeondata.com for personalized recommendations and custom audience builds.###About SpeedeonSpeedeon is a leading provider of curated, privacy-safe audience solutions built to deliver performance across channels. With roots in direct mail and deep expertise in digital activation, Speedeon combines premium third-party data, proprietary life event insights, and predictive modeling to help marketers acquire, retain, and reactivate customers. Speedeon’s Audience Desk makes strategy support and custom audience creation fast and easy, for agencies, brands, and data-driven teams alike. Learn more at www.speedeondata.com About CadentEvery day, Cadent ignites 200 billion connections between brands, publishers, and consumers through our predictive advertising platform. With 22,000 AI-driven models, we orchestrate outcomes on all platforms consumers are on, across all media they consume, and at all stages of their journey. With a transparent, unified platform, we connect directly with hundreds of premium partners to drive measurable advertising outcomes across all screens. Learn more at www.cadent.com

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