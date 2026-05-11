New Report from Speedeon Data: 8 in 10 Recent Movers Want Brands to Market to Them — and Most Brands Aren't Showing Up

New research report from Speedeon Data reveals how new movers shop, spend, switch brands and experience advertising during life's biggest reset

The 2026 State of Mover Spending Report explores how recent U.S. movers shop, spend, switch brands, and experience advertising during life's biggest reset

Moving is the rare moment when a consumer is rebuilding their life and almost every category is back on the table.” — Gerard Dehar, CEO of Speedeon Data

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conventional wisdom says consumers are tired of advertising. New research from Speedeon Data , a leader in consumer marketing and new mover data , finds the opposite at one of the most pivotal moments in a household's lifecycle: the move.The 2026 State of Mover Spending Report surveyed 150 U.S. adults who relocated within the past three years, examining how moving reshapes shopping behavior, brand loyalty, and marketing receptivity, especially in the 60 days surrounding a move.➡️Read the full report here.Movers want to be marketed to. Brands keep missing the moment.The most striking findings:• Movers want the marketing. 82% would want companies to send relevant offers if moving tomorrow. Only 2% said “definitely not.”• A move is a full reset on loyalty. 85% said relocating prompts them to rethink the brands in their lives. More than half called it a definite reason to reconsider.• Silence costs customers. 4 in 10 movers cancelled a service during their move not because they found something better, but because their provider never tried to retain them.• Existing customers expect outreach. Half expected their current brands to proactively reach out at the new address. The same share were surprised when those brands didn't.• First in usually wins. Nearly 8 in 10 consumers go with one of the first companies they discover, “very often” or “sometimes.”• The window closes fast. More than three-quarters felt fully settled with all essential services within one to two months.“Moving is the rare moment when a consumer is rebuilding their life and almost every category is back on the table,” said Gerard Dehar, CEO of Speedeon. “Brands are leaving real money on the table in both acquisition and retention. The ones that show up first walk away with the customer. The ones that stay silent lose them for reasons that have nothing to do with product or price.”The report quantifies just how much is in motion:• Above-budget spend is the norm. 6 in 10 movers spent at least $1,000 above their normal budget around the move.• The high end is real money. Nearly 1 in 5 spent $3,000 to $7,000 or more in the 30 days surrounding their move.• Household items lead the spike. Roughly half said the biggest unexpected category was household goods like curtains, rugs, and organizers.• Food and dining climb too. Almost half spent more on dining and food while settling in.Multichannel is no longer optional, and AI has entered the funnelTwo structural shifts are reshaping mover campaigns:• Multichannel is the expectation. Two-thirds of movers said it was important for brands to show up across multiple channels. Email (53%) was the top channel they were targeted through, followed by direct mail (45%) and social ads (40%).• AI is now part of the funnel. More than half of movers used an AI tool like ChatGPT, Gemini, or Claude to research their new area, compare providers, or find services. Two-thirds also used TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, or Reddit.“The discovery funnel for movers has changed faster than most marketing plans,” said Lindsey Kaiser-Campbell, Chief Product Officer at Speedeon. “More than half of movers are now using AI to choose what to buy and where to go, alongside email, direct mail, and social. The brands winning this moment treat the journey as genuinely omnichannel, with creative that earns trust. For example, our report reveals that free trials and product guarantees scored higher than any other offer with new movers.”For a complete breakdown of 30+ new mover insights across verticals and spend categories, access the full report.About the reportThe 2026 State of Mover Spending Report is based on a 30-question survey of 150 U.S. adults who moved recently. It covers findings across Retail, QSR, Finance, Telco, Streaming, Subscription Programs, and more. Available at https://marketing.speedeondata.com/new-mover-report-download-2026/ About SpeedeonSpeedeon is a consumer data and audience activation company helping brands reach the right consumer at the right moment. Speedeon's mover data, audience intelligence, and multichannel activation help marketers across retail, financial services, telecom, home services, and more show up first during the highest-intent moments. Visit SpeedeonData.com.

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