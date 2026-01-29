T2 Modus Appoints Michael Hannay as President & Chief Revenue Officer

Michael Hannay joins T2 Modus as President and Chief Revenue Officer.

Industry veteran brings three decades of data-driven marketing expertise to accelerate growth in automotive data solutions

I've spent 30 years turning data into revenue, and I've never been more excited about a company's potential.” — Michael Hannay, T2 Modus President & CRO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- T2 Modus , the automotive industry's data platform built for compliance, accuracy, and measurable performance, today announced the appointment of Michael Hannay as President & Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately.Hannay brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience in data-driven marketing, with a career that includes senior roles at Epsilon and Equifax and, most recently, Chief Revenue Officer. His proven track record in building high-performing sales teams, driving revenue growth, and forging strategic partnerships across automotive, financial services, insurance, and retail positions him to lead T2 Modus through its next phase of expansion."I've spent 30 years turning data into revenue, and I've never been more excited about a company's potential," said Michael Hannay. "T2 Modus is solving a real problem: the auto industry needs data they can trust. Every record in our platform is authenticated and continuously refreshed, which means dealers and tech platforms can make decisions with confidence and drive real revenue. I'm here to make T2's data the bedrock of success for every dealer."At Epsilon, where Hannay spent over a decade in various leadership roles culminating as Senior Vice President of Data Practice, he led a team of 25 business directors across multiple markets and was instrumental in developing omni-channel data solutions that generated millions in new account revenue annually. Prior to Epsilon, he served as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Equifax, where he received an Outstanding Leadership Award for his work in data monetization and strategic growth initiatives."This is an exciting time for T2 Modus. We're growing, we're innovating, and Michael's leadership will help us scale faster and smarter," said Jim Roach, CEO & Founder of T2 Modus. "We've been investing heavily in our platform and product innovation, and Michael's expertise will help us bring these solutions to more dealers and partners. His track record speaks for itself, and I'm thrilled to have him on the team."Hannay joins T2 Modus at a time when automotive dealers and solution providers are facing increasing pressure to sell more vehicles and efficiently keep their service drive full, while navigating stricter data compliance requirements. T2 Modus addresses these challenges by delivering authenticated, continuously refreshed data that enables smarter communications, stronger outcomes, and measurable performance.Michael joins T2 Modus with a shared vision: turn clean, compliant data into a competitive advantage for every dealer and partner we serve.In his role, Hannay will focus on driving new client acquisition, expanding strategic partnerships, scaling profitable revenue streams, and developing top-tier talent to support the company's growth trajectory.About T2 ModusT2 Modus sets the industry standard for automotive data accuracy, compliance, and performance accountability. We help auto dealers and automotive solution partners clean, connect, and activate their data to transform everyday records into measurable, compliant, performance-driven profit. Every record in our platform is authenticated, intelligently connected, and continuously refreshed to ensure dealers and their partners can make smarter decisions with confidence. Trusted by many of the most recognized names in automotive, T2 Modus powers better targeting, stronger outcomes, and measurable ROI. Built by dealers. Trusted by vendors. Proven by data. For more information, visit T2Modus.com.

