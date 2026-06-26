Project Spotlight: SR 79 pavement rehabilitation project completed

Phoenix – The Arizona Department of Transportation has completed a pavement rehabilitation project along State Route 79. The finished project will provide Arizonans with a smoother drive between Florence and Tucson.

ADOT crews began the work in April, removing and replacing the top layer of pavement while also repairing the asphalt as needed. Pavement treatments and new road markings were applied to extend the life of the pavement between mileposts 105 and 110.

To reduce the impact on traffic, ADOT only put lane restrictions in place during the week and conducted a flagging operation to direct traffic safely through the project site.

This $1.5 million rehabilitation of SR 79 reaffirms ADOT’s commitment to providing reliable transportation services to the public, providing a durable roadway that will serve Southern Arizona for years to come.

For more information, please visit the State Route 79 Rehabilitation Project page at azdot.gov/projects > Southcentral District