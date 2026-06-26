Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 6/29

(BROOME COUNTY, NY) – The following work is scheduled on Broome County roadways beginning Monday, June 29th. Cleaning ditches on Greenwood Road, Dunham Hill Road, Beartown Road & Old Route 17

Culvert work on East Maine Road & Old State Road

Grader patching on Colesville Road

Pavement maintenance work on Nanticoke Drive, Oakdale Road & Smith Hill / Lewis Road

Mowing the right of way on county roadways

Striping county roadways with paint truck

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