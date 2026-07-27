Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 7/27
(BROOME COUNTY, NY) – The following work is scheduled on Broome County roadways beginning Monday, July 27th.
- Storm damage cleanup on Hale Eddy River Road, Oquaga Lake Road & North Sanford Road
- Cleaning ditches on West Chenango Road, Old Newark Valley Road, Broome County Airport Road, Hardie Road & Terrace Drive
- Culvert work on Old Newark Valley Road, Terrace Drive & Trim Street.
- Guide rail repairs on Nanticoke Drive & Greenwood Road
- Mowing the right of way on county roadways
- Striping county roadways with paint truck
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