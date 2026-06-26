Temporary Levy Loop Trail Closure at Barr Hammock Preserve

​Beginning Sunday, June 28, 2026, the Levy Loop Trail and parking lot at Barr Hammock Preserve (14920 SE 11th Dr., Micanopy) will be temporarily closed for maintenance.

​The closure is expected to last a week and was identified as the best way to keep the public safe during maintenance work, which includes removing vegetation and hazardous trees. All trails accessible via the southern parking lot (300 SE 175th Ave., Micanopy) will remain open for recreation.

For visitor safety, the public is expected to observe all closure signs. Once the work is completed, the signs will be removed and the public will be advised that the trails are reopened.

The Barr Hammock Preserve is actively managed through the Alachua County Forever Program, which is funded by the voter-approved Wild Spaces and Public Places surtax to acquire, improve and manage environmentally sensitive lands to protect water resources, wildlife habitat and natural areas suitable for resource-based recreation.



Learn more about Alachua County Forever.

For more information, contact Alachua County Environmental Protection Department Land Conservation Barr Hammock Preserve Manager Tessa Ricker at 352-756-6941 or tricker@alachuacounty.gov.