Fire Rescue Urges Residents to Celebrate Independence Day Safely

​As families and friends gather to celebrate Independence Day, Alachua County Fire Rescue encourages everyone to make safety a priority when enjoying fireworks.

While fireworks are a long-standing holiday tradition, they also present significant risks. Each year, thousands of people across the United States are injured in fireworks-related incidents, many involving burns to the hands, face and eyes. Even sparklers, often considered a safer alternative, can burn at temperatures exceeding 2,000 degrees—hot enough to cause severe injuries in seconds.

"The safest way to enjoy fireworks is by attending a professional public display," said Interim Fire Chief Jeff Taylor. "If you choose to use legal consumer fireworks, take a few extra minutes to think through where and how you'll use them. A little planning can prevent injuries, fires, and unnecessary calls for emergency services."

In addition to following all manufacturer instructions, Alachua County Fire Rescue recommends residents:

Check your surroundings before lighting fireworks. Avoid areas with overhanging trees, dry mulch, decorative landscaping, propane tanks, or other combustible materials.

Designate one responsible adult as the "fireworks operator." Too many people handling fireworks at once increases the risk of injury.

Keep pets indoors before fireworks begin. Loud noises often cause animals to panic, escape fenced yards, or run into traffic.

Consider your neighbors, especially veterans, young children, and those with noise sensitivities. Let nearby residents know if you plan to use fireworks.

After your celebration, walk your yard and roofline the following morning to check for any smoldering debris that may not have been visible overnight.

If a firework lands on a roof, in vegetation, or starts a fire, call 911 immediately rather than attempting to retrieve or extinguish it yourself.





Residents are also reminded that fireworks should never be used while impaired by alcohol or drugs. Responsible planning and careful supervision help ensure everyone enjoys a safe holiday.

For additional fireworks safety information, visit the National Fire Protection Association and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

For more information, contact Alachua County Fire Rescue at 352-384-3101.

