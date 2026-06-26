Simi Computer and IT Solutions Logo First person to look through the telescope at the sun People Looking through telescope and talking Setting up the Binoculars to view the Moon at the First Light Party Parents and Kids looking at the Sun during the First Light Party at Simi Computer and IT Solutions

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., June 24, 2026 -- Free, family-friendly First Light Party to debut its new telescope and bring neighbors together under the night sky.

I didn’t realize how much equipment and experience you already have—good on you... ...I would totally geek out with you at one of your parking lot star parties....” — Benjamin B

SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Simi Computer and IT Solutions Hosts First Light Party for Sun and Moon

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., June 24, 2026 -- Simi Computer and IT Solutions today announced it hosted a free, family-friendly First Light Party in Simi Valley to debut its new telescope and bring neighbors together under the night sky. The community event focused on safe solar observing at sunset, followed by lunar viewing, astronomy education, food, and prizes.

Approximately 45 attendees joined the gathering, taking turns at the eyepiece to explore the sun and moon through the company’s new telescope during its “First Light” debut. Team members and local astronomy enthusiasts shared tips on viewing, equipment, and observing etiquette, creating a welcoming environment for beginners and seasoned stargazers alike.

While the marine layer rolled in just as planet viewing was set to begin, attendees remained enthusiastic, and many asked for another event. The evening concluded with giveaways and conversations that extended well past the scheduled end time, underscoring strong community interest in astronomy and science engagement.

“I didn’t realize how much equipment and experience you already have—good on you. I have 12- and 5-inch dobbies with all of the bells and whistles for eyepieces, accessories, light filters, and several pairs of binoculars. I would totally geek out with you at one of your parking lot star parties,” said event attendee Benjamin B.

The First Light Party highlighted how shared experiences can bridge technology and curiosity, turning a neighborhood gathering into a hands-on exploration of the night sky. From safe solar filters to discussions about telescopes and binoculars, guests had the opportunity to see how accessible observational astronomy can be with the right preparation and guidance.

Simi Computer and IT Solutions organized the event as an open invitation to learn, connect, and discover together. By sharing its new telescope with the public, the company aimed to spark interest in astronomy and encourage ongoing community participation in future skywatching opportunities. Based on the strong turnout and positive feedback, community members expressed eagerness for additional gatherings.

For more information about Simi Computer and IT Solutions, visit www.simiit.com.

About Simi Computer and IT Solutions

Simi Computer and IT Solutions has over 30 years of experience protecting computers, servers and networks.

Media Contact

Pam Hoffman

805-584-9199

Pam@SimiIT.com

www.simiit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.