Simi Computer and IT Solutions Launches DIY Windows PC Repair Guide and Campaign

Your Amazing Itty Bitty™ Fix Your Own Computer Book: 15 Key Steps to Fix Your Windows Computer Yourself Simi Computer and IT Solutions Logo Building Sign - Simi Computer and IT Solutions Jeff Miller

Simi Computer and IT Solutions announced the launch of “Your Amazing Itty Bitty Fix Your Own Computer Book: 15 Key Steps to Fix Your Windows Computer Yourself,”

SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simi Computer and IT Solutions today announced the launch of “Your Amazing Itty Bitty Fix Your Own Computer Book: 15 Key Steps to Fix Your Windows Computer Yourself,” alongside a Best Seller Campaign. The concise guide empowers Windows users to troubleshoot and resolve common hardware problems, helping reduce downtime and service costs.

Designed as a 15-step action plan, the new book walks readers through practical ways to check and fix physical hardware issues on their Windows computers. Rooted in more than three decades of field experience, the guide distills what to look for, how to test it, and when to escalate, reflecting hands-on expertise that stretches back to the early days of personal computing.

The launch underscores Simi Computer and IT Solutions’ commitment to demystifying technology for everyday users and small businesses. By giving readers a structured, easy-to-follow path for diagnosing hardware faults, the book complements the company’s responsive IT support and repair services across Ventura County. Details about the campaign and company services can be found at https://www.simiit.com/.

“I am so glad we found Jeff; he is so professional and knowledgeable on computers. He has helped us numerous times and with much success. Yesterday I had a computer error, and I called Jeff and he was able to talk me through the process, and I got the computer back online. He is my hero! If you want quality work, then Jeff is your go-to computer expert,” said Tammi B.

“Jeff was professional, easy to work with and shared his knowledge as far as the work he was doing. Fast and good value and quality. This is the third time working with Simi IT. Regards,” said Jim C.

Simi Computer and IT Solutions encourages Windows users to leverage the book’s step-by-step framework to identify likely hardware culprits, from basic connection checks to component-level diagnostics. The Best Seller Campaign aims to raise visibility for practical, plain-English resources that help users take confident first steps before seeking advanced support.

About Simi Computer and IT Solutions

Simi Computer and IT Solutions has over 30 years of experience protecting computers, servers and networks.

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