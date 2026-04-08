Simi Computer and IT Solutions Hosts Observe the Sun and Moon: First Light Party

Simi Computer and IT Solutions Logo Building Sign - Simi Computer and IT Solutions

Today we are inviting residents to personally observe the Sun and Moon through an 8-inch f/8 telescope outside the company’s Simi Valley office.

Something—perhaps it was a meteor—caused me to look up for a moment. Then, literally out of that clear sky, I suddenly asked myself: ‘Why do I not know a single one of those stars?’” — Leslie Peltier

SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simi Computer and IT Solutions today announced a community “First Light Party” inviting residents to personally observe the Sun and Moon through an 8-inch f/6 Dobsonian telescope outside the company’s Simi Valley office. The in-person gathering is designed to offer a safe, hands-on introduction to astronomy for all ages and to spark curiosity about the night sky.

Participants will experience live telescope views guided by on-site hosts, with proper solar safety practices emphasized for daytime observing of the Sun. As the Moon’s craters and maria come into crisp relief, first-time observers often react with an involuntary “oh, wow!”—a hallmark moment of seeing celestial detail with one’s own eyes. The event is planned outdoors at Simi Computer and IT Solutions’ Simi Valley location; rain cancels.

Rooted in the company’s managed services and cybersecurity mission, the First Light Party reflects Simi Computer and IT Solutions’ commitment to STEM engagement in the local community. The team aims to make astronomy approachable, share best practices for safe solar viewing, and encourage families to explore science together in a friendly, informal setting.

"...I love to be out under the stars at the eyepiece of a telescope, soaking in the sounds and smells of nature and admiring the majesty of the universe with my own eyes." said Mike Simonsen. There’s nothing quite like that first moment when the Moon’s surface snaps into focus and you realize you’re seeing it directly—no screen, no filter—just you and the sky.

The viewing will highlight how simple, reliable equipment can deliver thrilling results when used correctly. Hosts will point out sunspots (if present) using proper filtration and demonstrate lunar features including prominent craters, highland regions and the contrast line known as the terminator—all ideal targets for first-time observers. Organizers noted the outdoor format offers ample space for families, with guidance to keep lines moving so each attendee can enjoy time at the eyepiece.

“Something—perhaps it was a meteor—caused me to look up for a moment. Then, literally out of that clear sky, I suddenly asked myself: ‘Why do I not know a single one of those stars?’” said Leslie Peltier. That simple question is where a lifetime of discovery can begin.

Event updates, including timing and weather-related notices, will be available from Simi Computer and IT Solutions. The company encourages attendees to dress for evening temperatures, bring patience for shared views at the telescope, and remember that safe, supervised solar observing protocols will be strictly followed.

About Simi Computer and IT Solutions

Simi Computer and IT Security has over 30 years of experience protecting computers, servers and networks.

Media Contact:

Pam Hoffman

805-584-9199

Pam@SimiIT.com

https://www.simiit.com/

Most People Think That Space Exploration Is For....

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.