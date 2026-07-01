Federal Funding Webinar 2026: Register for Friday 7/10

We are not having a webinar this week in recognition of the July 4th holiday. We will be back July 10th!

We will cover what is happening in the state and the latest in Congress, actions the federal administration is taking, and the impacts HR 1 is having on state budgets, disability services, family caregivers, and the health and home and community based care systems.

Register for Friday July 10th from 9-10:00 AM (Registration English, Registration Spanish)

This webinar is limited to the first 500 people who log on. BPDD is committed to making its resources as accessible as possible. If you need interpretation to participate in this webinar, please indicate that when registering and let us know by noon each Tuesday before the webinar.

The presentation will be recorded. All people who register will get a follow up email after the webinar with a link to the presentation slides, recording, new questions you can ask, and direct links to all the articles/resources in the slides.

When you register, you will receive another e-mail with the zoom link for the webinar. Please note, some people have reported issues with phones and tablets showing all screens (ASL interpreters, speaker, and screen share).

You can find the latest recording, resources, and the July 10th webinar registration using the button below.