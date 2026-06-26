MoDOT Opens and Closes I-270 Ramps at Route H

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY – MoDOT crews will close one eastbound and one westbound lane of I-270 from Route H (Riverview) to just east of Lilac starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, June 27 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 29.

The closures will allow crews to switch eastbound I-270 lanes to the north, in preparation of opening the Route H entrance ramp to westbound I-270 and closing the eastbound I-270 exit ramp to Route H.

Starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, June 27, crews will close the eastbound I-270 exit ramp to Route H to construct a new ramp. The ramp is expected to be closed for two months.

The Route H entrance ramp to westbound I-270 has been closed for several months and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, June 29.

The work is part of the I-270/Route H upgrades project, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

All work is weather dependent.

For more information on the project, visit Interstate 270 and Route H Corridor Upgrades in St. Louis and St. Louis City Counties | Missouri Department of Transportation.

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