Letsia HyperDC Launches a SAR 50M Green Data Center Project in Riyadh

Letsia HyperDC Letsia HyperDC

Letsia unveils HyperDC, a SAR 50M green data center and enterprise cloud project in Riyadh, with pilot operations expected in 2027.

SAUDI ARABIA, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Letsia Holding has unveiled new details about its strategic project, Letsia HyperDC, marking a major step in the group’s vision to build advanced and sustainable digital infrastructure across the region through the development of a Green Data Center and an Enterprise Cloud platform in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The project comes at a time when demand for cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and high-performance digital infrastructure is rapidly increasing across the Middle East, driving the need for future-ready infrastructure capable of supporting next-generation business operations and technology-driven innovation.

Letsia HyperDC is designed to provide a fully integrated environment for enterprises, startups, and AI-driven projects, offering services that include cloud computing, dedicated servers, enterprise infrastructure, application hosting, and scalable digital environments built for modern data-intensive workloads.

According to the company’s roadmap, the facility will be powered by environmentally responsible technologies, including renewable energy integration, intelligent cooling systems, and advanced energy efficiency frameworks, aligning with global sustainability standards for next-generation data centers and reducing its overall carbon footprint.

The company confirmed that the first phase of the project carries an initial investment of SAR 50 million, with the pilot operational phase expected to begin in February 2027, following the completion of infrastructure deployment, technical setup, and operational testing.

Commenting on the project, Mohamed Rabie Moawad – Chairman of Letsia Holding, stated:

“HyperDC is more than just a data center — it is a strategic infrastructure project designed to support the future of business, cloud services, and emerging technologies across the region. Our focus is on combining performance, scalability, and sustainability to build infrastructure that meets the demands of the next generation of digital innovation.”

He added that the project forms part of Letsia’s long-term strategy to expand within the cloud infrastructure and digital services sector, while supporting digital transformation and providing reliable enterprise-grade solutions for regional and international markets.

Letsia HyperDC is expected to become one of the group’s most important future infrastructure projects, strengthening its position across technology, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence while contributing to the growth of a more sustainable digital economy in the region.

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