Prosprous.ai Names Mae Watson Grote Senior Advisor

Founder of Change Machine and national financial health leader joins Prosprous.ai to advance trusted, outcomes-driven AI for personal finance

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prosprous.ai, the trust layer for AI-native personal finance, today announced that Mae Watson Grote has joined the company as Senior Advisor. Grote will help guide Prosprous.ai’s impact strategy, partnership development, and outcome measurement as the company builds equitable, AI-powered personal finance tools designed to improve financial well-being, resilience, and fluency for underserved individuals and communities.Grote brings more than two decades of leadership at the intersection of fintech, consumer financial health, public policy, and economic mobility. She founded and led Change Machine, a financial health technology platform that grew from a local pilot into a national system serving more than 13,000 practitioners across approximately 4,000 partner organizations. Under her leadership, Change Machine generated $83 million in measurable financial value for clients before its platform was acquired by Prosperity Now.“Mae has spent her career asking the question that matters most to Prosprous.ai: how do we know financial technology is actually improving people’s lives?” said Ted Leung, Co-founder and CTO of Prosprous.ai. “Her deep experience building evidence-based systems, translating financial health outcomes into product strategy, and working across nonprofit, policy, financial services, and technology ecosystems will be invaluable as we scale trusted AI guidance through mission-aligned partners.”At Prosprous.ai, Grote will work with the leadership team to embed impact measurement into product and partnership strategy, develop frameworks for assessing consumer financial outcomes, and expand relationships with financial institutions, community-based organizations, researchers, and other stakeholders committed to inclusive financial innovation.“AI is transforming how people access, understand, and act on financial information, but the technology will only build trust if it is accountable to real consumer outcomes,” said Mae Watson Grote. “Prosprous.ai is designing for that accountability from the beginning: clear guidance, trusted data use, culturally responsive experiences, and measurable improvements in household financial well-being. I’m excited to help build partnerships and impact infrastructure that make that promise real.”Grote currently serves as a Nonresident Fellow in the Urban Institute’s Family & Financial Well-Being Division, where her work focuses on fintech, consumer behavior, market trends, and frameworks for measuring consumer financial health and product-level value. She previously served on the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Community Advisory Group and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Consumer Advisory Board.Her areas of expertise include artificial intelligence, digital platforms and mobile financial services, financial health measurement, applied AI, product strategy, fintech, and policy. She holds a J.D. from the City University of New York School of Law, a B.A. in Political Science and History from Rutgers University, and a Fintech Programme Certificate from Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.About Prosprous.aiProsprous.ai is building trusted, AI-native personal finance tools designed for real human behavior. The company’s public benefit purpose is to improve financial well-being, resilience, and literacy for underserved individuals and communities by developing and delivering equitable, AI-powered personal finance tools that are accessible, inclusive, and designed to promote long-term behavioral change and economic opportunity.

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