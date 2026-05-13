Prosprous Appoints Carlos P. Naudon, Director, President, CEO of Ponce Bank and Ponce Financial Group, as Senior Advisor

Naudon will advise Prosprous.ai on community banking partnerships, financial inclusion, and responsible AI-driven financial wellness for underserved communities

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prosprous.ai, a mission-driven Public Benefit Corporation building an AI-native financial guidance platform for everyday Americans, today announced that Carlos Naudon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ponce Bank and Chairman of the Community Development Bankers Association, has joined the company as a Senior Advisor.Naudon brings decades of experience across banking, community development finance, governance, compliance, and financial inclusion. In his advisory role, he will help Prosprous.ai deepen its understanding of community banking, expand relationships with mission-aligned financial institutions, and shape product and partnership strategies that support low- and moderate-income households.“Carlos has spent his career at the intersection of community banking, financial inclusion, and responsible financial services,” said Jason Huemer, Co-Founder of Prosprous.ai. “His guidance will be invaluable as we build a trusted AI financial companion designed to help people gain clarity, confidence, and control over their financial lives. We are honored to have him join us as a Senior Advisor.”Prosprous.ai is developing an AI-native personal financial management platform designed to move beyond traditional dashboards and budgeting tools. The company’s approach combines financial education, behavioral science, emotionally intelligent user experience design, and trust-based distribution through community institutions, nonprofits, CDFIs, credit unions, and other mission-aligned partners.“Technology has the potential to make financial guidance more accessible, more personal, and more useful for the communities that need it most,” said Carlos Naudon. “Prosprous.ai is approaching this opportunity with a serious commitment to trust, inclusion, and the user’s best interest. I look forward to advising the team as they work with community-focused institutions to bring practical, responsible financial tools to more people.”Naudon’s appointment comes as Prosprous.ai continues to build relationships across the financial wellness ecosystem, including community banks, CDFIs, nonprofit organizations, and financial education leaders. The company is currently advancing its MVP and research partnerships as it prepares for broader pilot activity and future product launch.“Community banks and CDFIs are among the most trusted financial relationships in many underserved communities,” added Huemer. “Carlos’s perspective will help us ensure that Prosprous.ai is built not only with powerful technology, but with the credibility, safeguards, and institutional alignment required to serve people responsibly.”About Prosprous.aiProsprous.ai is a mission-driven Public Benefit Corporation building an AI-native financial guidance platform designed to help everyday Americans make better financial decisions, build confidence, and improve long-term financial well-being. The company combines AI, behavioral science, contextual education, and trust-based partnerships to create a more supportive and personalized approach to budgeting, saving, credit, debt, and broader financial decision-making.About Carlos P. NaudonCarlos is Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ponce Bank and its parent, Ponce Financial Group, Inc. A retired CPA and attorney, Carlos has extensive experience in banking, community development, governance, compliance, and financial services start-ups, and serves or has served in leadership and advisory roles across banking trade associations, regulatory advisory councils, healthcare, and community organizations, including Chairman, Community Development Bankers Association; member, Community Bank Advisory Council, Federal Reserve Bank of New York; member, Minority Institutions Advisory Council, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency; member, MDI and CDFI Advisory Panel, State of New York; Past Chairman, Minority Banks Council, Independent Community Bankers Association; Member, Board of Directors, Independent Bankers Association of New York State; Member, Advisory Board, New York League of Independent Bankers; Past Chairman, Community Banks Advisory Council, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.