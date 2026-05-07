Prosprous.ai Launches Research Initiative to Advance AI Tools for Economic Safety and Survivor Support

New effort will explore survivor-centered AI tools designed to strengthen financial recovery, privacy, and long-term economic resilience

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prosprous.ai today announced a new research initiative focused on developing and evaluating artificial intelligence tools that strengthen economic safety and long-term financial resilience for survivors of domestic violence.Victim and safety experts have long suggested that companies consider the unique needs of survivors in the design process to ensure products are helpful and cannot be easily misused by the abusive person. As part of this initiative, Prosperous.ai will collaborate with the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) to gather feedback and advice to ensure the survey is trauma-informed and considerate of privacy and safety needs. This leverages NNEDV’s decades of expertise in survivor advocacy and economic justice and applies it to Prosprous.ai’s advanced AI and financial technology capabilities. Through this work, Prosperous.ai will research how responsible AI can help survivors safely rebuild financial independence, navigate complex support systems, and access resources that promote long-term stability.Economic abuse is a common but often overlooked form of domestic violence. As a result of an abuser’s actions, survivors frequently face damaged credit, restricted access to financial accounts, employment disruption, and limited access to financial services. This research initiative will explore how AI-driven tools can help address these challenges while prioritizing survivor safety, privacy, and ethical technology design.“This initiative reflects an important opportunity to explore how technology can strengthen economic safety for survivors,” said Kim Pentico, Senior Director of Economic Justice at the National Network to End Domestic Violence. “It’s important to examine how responsible, survivor-centered AI tools can support advocates and help survivors navigate financial recovery while keeping safety, privacy, and trust at the forefront.”The research program will focus on several key areas, including:- Economic recovery pathways: Identifying technology-enabled strategies that help survivors rebuild credit, regain financial independence, and access economic opportunity.- Advocate-support tools: Developing AI-assisted resources that help service providers navigate complex financial systems on behalf of survivors.- Ethical and safety-first AI design: Establishing best practices for survivor-centered AI tools that prioritize safety, confidentiality, and responsible data use.- Policy and ecosystem insights: Producing research findings that inform policymakers, advocates, and financial institutions working to address economic abuse.“AI has the potential to expand access to financial guidance and recovery tools for people who have historically been excluded from traditional systems,” said Jason Huemer, CEO of Prosprous.ai. “Working alongside NNEDV ensures that the research and technology we develop are grounded in the lived experiences of survivors and the expertise of advocates who support them every day.”Findings from the initiative will be shared with advocates, researchers, policymakers, and financial institutions to help inform safer and more effective technology solutions for survivors of domestic violence.The research project is expected to begin in 2026, with initial findings and insights anticipated later in the year.About NNEDVThe National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) represents the 56 state and U.S. territorial coalitions against domestic violence. NNEDV is a social change organization working to create a social, political, and economic environment in which domestic violence no longer exists. NNEDV works to make domestic violence a national priority, change the way society responds to domestic violence, and strengthen domestic violence advocacy at every level.About Prosprous.aiProsprous.ai is a financial technology and artificial intelligence public benefit corporation focused on expanding access to financial opportunity through responsible AI. The company develops tools designed to support financial resilience, improve decision-making, and help individuals navigate complex financial systems.

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