Newton Town System Wide Water Meter Replacement

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Newton Town recently closed on a $1.8 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to implement a system-wide water meter replacement project. The new meters will meet current industry standards and feature remote-read technology, allowing the utility to collect water usage data more efficiently and accurately.

Water meters are essential to managing a drinking water system, measuring the amount of water used by homes and businesses. As meters age, their accuracy can decline, making it more difficult to track water use, identify leaks and system losses, and ensure accurate customer billing.

The new metering technology will provide real-time, accurate water consumption data while eliminating the need for manual meter readings. These improvements will help utility operators better manage the water system, improve asset management, detect leaks more quickly, and support long-term infrastructure planning. Customers will also benefit from greater insight into their water use, helping them identify potential leaks and make informed conservation decisions.