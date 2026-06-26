Wildwood City Sanitary Sewer Improvements

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Wildwood City recently closed on a $3 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to replace aging sanitary and storm sewer infrastructure within its service area.

The project includes the replacement of approximately 2,610 linear feet of sanitary sewer main, 94 sanitary sewer service connections, and 1,165 linear feet of storm sewer main. Work will also include restoring asphalt roadway and concrete curbing to existing conditions following construction.

The existing sanitary sewer mains and service lines are made of vitrified clay and asbestos-cement pipe, both of which can deteriorate over time. Aging clay pipe is especially vulnerable to cracking or collapse, which can contribute to blockages, groundwater infiltration, and reduced system reliability.