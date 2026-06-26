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Wildwood City Water Distribution System Improvements

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Wildwood City recently closed on a $2.6 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to replace portions of its aging water distribution system and improve the reliability of its drinking water infrastructure.

The project will address undersized and deteriorating water mains, including asbestos-cement, ductile iron, and cast-iron pipes that have degraded over time due to corrosion. The work will also replace aging water service connections, including those containing lead, galvanized fittings, galvanized piping, and polyethylene materials.

Improvements will include the replacement of approximately 4,150 linear feet of water main, 150 water service connections, 95 lead service lines, and nine fire hydrant assemblies. Associated roadway restoration will also be completed within the public right-of-way.

In addition, the project will support improvements to five of the City's most productive and most heavily used wells. Work will include inspection, testing, mechanical cleaning and redevelopment, structural repairs as needed, and the repair or replacement of existing well pumps and motors.

For more information, contact the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank at (609) 219-8600.

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Wildwood City Water Distribution System Improvements

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