Oasis Discovery Launches Newly Branded Website, Services, Technologies and Educational Content

The rebrand reflects Oasis's commitment to human-driven, AI-powered IaaS built for law firms, corporations, government agencies, and service providers.

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oasis Discovery , an agile Infrastructure as a Service provider that develops, resells and integrates advanced IaaS software to empower law firms, corporations, government agencies and service providers, announces the launch of the company’s newly branded website created to fulfill the expanding needs of clients seeking back-end technology infrastructure and services to optimize operations.Designed to articulate Oasis's hands-on approach to solving complex infrastructure challenges, the new brand reflects a deep commitment to collaboration between people, processes, technology and data.Driven by human intelligence, the new Oasis brand and website showcase how the company leverages AI technologies to maximize IaaS, eDiscovery and Partner-Driven solutions and outcomes for clients.“Oasis has always sat at an interesting intersection, deep enough in eDiscovery to handle the most demanding legal data, privacy and confidentiality requirements, but built on infrastructure that scales to enterprise challenges well outside the legal space” shared Sal Dababneh, Chief Operating Officer of Oasis. “This rebrand gives us a better platform to tell that full story and reach the clients who need to hear it.”Complementing the company’s core IaaS solutions, the newly branded website showcases an expanded collection of services including refined eDiscovery and Partner-Driven solutions providing clients with a complete suite of services to help them achieve their goals. In addition, the website showcases several of the strategic partners the company collaborates with to optimize operations.Forthcoming in Q3, Oasis will also be launching a new Educational Content program comprised of in-depth webinars, white papers and blog articles produced to help IaaS clients improve their overall acumen across a variety of valuable topics.To experience the new Oasis brand in action, visit www.oasisdiscovery.com ABOUT OASIS DISCOVERYOasis is an agile Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider that develops, resells and integrates advanced IaaS software to empower law firms, corporations, government agencies and service providers to optimize and control their back-end technology platforms. Provided in DIY or full-service models, Oasis experts collaborate closely with client stakeholders to build and manage custom private clouds that integrate high-performance hardware, network infrastructure, cybersecurity and disaster recovery services. Clients are provided direct access, visibility and control to empower intelligent business decisions and optimize operations.For additional information, please contact info@oasisdiscovery.com

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