Oasis Discovery and Infinnium Partner to Provide Cutting Edge Data Solutions

Oasis Discovery adopts Infinnium’s 4iG™ platform and BreachProfiler® to enhance litigation, breach assessment and investigative workflows for its customers.

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oasis Discovery , an agile Infrastructure as a Service provider that develops, resells and integrates advanced IaaS software to empower law firms, corporations, government agencies and service providers, today announced that it has adopted Infinnium ’s 4iG ™ platform and BreachProfilerto enhance litigation, breach assessment and investigative workflows for its customers.Oasis Discovery delivers secure, high-performance private-cloud environments designed to support complex legal, regulatory and investigative use cases at scale. Oasis Discovery supports a broad network of eDiscovery providers, delivering infrastructure solutions to more than 75 direct partners, and over 900 sub-tenants. With Infinnium 4iG and BreachProfiler now integrated into the Oasis ecosystem, partners can leverage these advanced capabilities to address a growing need for eDiscovery platforms that support not only document review, but also upstream data intelligence, investigation readiness and incident-driven discovery. The combined approach helps organizations reduce over-collection, accelerate early case assessment and maintain defensibility across the full discovery lifecycle.“As eDiscovery continues to expand beyond litigation into investigations, regulatory response and data-driven risk management, our customers need earlier visibility and more control over their data,” said Sal Dababneh, Chief Operating Officer for Oasis Discovery. “Adopting Infinnium 4iG and BreachProfiler strengthens our tech ecosystem by improving how data is identified and evaluated where the data resides; before costs and complexity multiply.”“Infinnium’s solutions are designed to support defensible decision-making around data without the need to create multiple copies,” said Doug Kaminski, Chief Revenue Officer at Infinnium. “By working with Oasis, those capabilities are delivered to their customers within a private-cloud platform already trusted for high-volume, complex investigations and compliance-driven workflows.”About OasisOasis is an agile Infrastructure as a Service provider that develops, resells and integrates advanced IaaS software to empower law firms, corporations, government agencies and service providers to optimize and control their back-end technology platforms. Provided in DIY or full-service models, Oasis experts collaborate closely with client stakeholders to build and manage custom private clouds that integrate high-performance hardware, network infrastructure, cybersecurity and disaster recovery services. Clients are provided direct access, visibility and control to empower intelligent business decisions and optimize operations.About InfinniumInfinnium is a pioneer in Information Governance and Data Protection, offering advanced solutions for Breach Response, eDiscovery, DSAR management, Data Investigation workflows, and more. Infinnium's integrated platform empowers organizations to navigate complex data environments with speed, accuracy, and confidence to get the answers quickly all without the need to move data from the source.Press Contacts:Doug KaminskiCROdoug.kaminski@infinnium.com

