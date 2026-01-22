QuikData Selects Oasis Discovery to Host its SaaS Environment for Clients Utilizing the Company’s eDiscovery Software

A partnership that delivers modern, high-performance on-prem eDiscovery at enterprise scale.

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oasis Discovery , an agile Infrastructure as a Service provider that develops, resells and integrates advanced IaaS software to empower law firms, corporations, government agencies and service providers, announces a multi-year partnership with QuikData , a next-generation eDiscovery and case management platform built to simplify complex legal workflows without compromising power, privacy or cost. The new collaboration positions Oasis Discovery as the trusted backbone for QuikData’s SaaS environment, enabling secure, scalable hosting for all clients utilizing QuikData’s platform.As part of this collaboration, Oasis has selected QuikData as its preferred on-premises eDiscovery software platform, providing service providers operating within Oasis' secure private-cloud environments with access to a modern, fully integrated discovery solution built for scale. Oasis’s infrastructure delivers enterprise-grade security, compliance and reliability, ensuring peace of mind for legal service providers and their clients.“After thoroughly evaluating the market, we determined QuikData's depth of end-to-end functionality combined with its ability to deploy at true enterprise scale within a managed on-premises environment was the optimal solution,” said Saleem Dababneh, COO of Oasis. “The QuikData team has built a solution that fully supports how our service-provider clients operate while delivering a more streamlined, efficient experience for their customers. We are excited to make QuikData a core part of our on-premises offering and are highly confident in the value this partnership brings to our clients.”Matt Berry, Founder and CEO of QuikData added “We are proud to partner with Oasis and honored to be selected as their preferred on-premises eDiscovery platform. QuikData was purpose-built to be a modern platform that preserves on-premises control while delivering superior performance, scalability and cost efficiency. This partnership further validates that direction, especially through alignment with one of the industry's largest and most respected hosting providers.”The collaboration validates QuikData as a leading end-to-end discovery system, combining enterprise-grade service-provider power with intuitive drag-and-drop usability and integrated AI workflows, all built on a truly on-premises architecture that delivers full data control and exceptional cost efficiency. Oasis brings unmatched scale and reliability, managing more than 23 petabytes of data across secure private-cloud environments designed for complex litigation and investigation matters.By integrating QuikData into the Oasis ecosystem , service providers gain access to:• Modern Alternative to Legacy Platforms: Purpose-built to replace Relativity Server and other aging platforms• Flexible Deployment: On-prem, SaaS or in the cloud of your choice• Automated Processing: Supports 100+ file types, OCR and PDF / TIFF conversion• Production-Ready Output: Drag-and-drop simplicity with built-in sharing controls• GenAI Integration: Built-in generative AI with seamless custom LLM integration• End-to-End Platform: Unlimited users, processing, analytics, TAR and productions• Short Message Support: Upload, process, and view Slack, Teams, SMS and other formats• Flexible AI-Powered Workflows: Data triage, issue coding, summarization and extraction• Auto-Identification and Redaction: Customizable RegEx and match patterns• Email and Communication Analysis: Visualize relationships, timelines and clusters• DIY, Hybrid, and Full-Service Options: Choose the support model that fits your needQuikData can be used as an add-on to reduce expenses by offloading lower-resource matters or for pre-review culling to minimize data before loading into review platforms. It also functions as a standalone solution, delivering everything needed from ingestion to production, including processing, analytics, AI-assisted review and scalable deployment.In addition to built-in support for leading LLMs such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Gemini, QuikData allows clients to connect their preferred local or commercial language models directly within its existing workflows - a true Bring Your Own LLM approach. All functionality is delivered within a single cohesive system designed to simplify operations while reducing overall technology costs and increasing provider profitability.---About OasisOasis is an agile Infrastructure as a Service provider that develops, resells and integrates advanced IaaS software to empower law firms, corporations, government agencies and service providers to optimize and control their back-end technology platforms. Provided in DIY or full-service models, Oasis experts collaborate closely with client stakeholders to build and manage custom private clouds that integrate high-performance hardware, network infrastructure, cybersecurity and disaster recovery services. Clients are provided direct access, visibility and control to empower intelligent business decisions and optimize operations. Learn more at www.oasisdiscovery.com About QuikDataQuikData is a next-generation e-discovery and case management platform built to simplify complex legal workflows without compromising power, privacy, or cost. Designed with flexibility in mind, QuikData offers secure on-premises and private cloud deployment options, giving law firms, service providers, and in-house legal teams full control over their data and infrastructure. The platform features end-to-end capabilities — from ingestion and review to analytics and production — all enhanced by seamless AI integration with models from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Azure. With flat, transparent pricing and enterprise-grade performance, QuikData is redefining what legal teams can expect from modern eDiscovery technology. Learn more at www.quikdata.com

