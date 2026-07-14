Marco Acquires Rocket Seals, Inc., Adding 70 Year Legacy to Its Growing Platform

When looking for acquisition partners, we get excited about companies that customers genuinely rely on, not just for product, but for guidance and problem-solving.” — Chad Smith, CEO

SEABROOK, NH, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marco Sealing Solutions ("Marco"), a leading distributor of high-performance sealing products, announced the acquisition of the assets of Rocket Seals, Inc., a Denver-based independent distributor specializing in O-rings and sealing products for MRO and OEM customers across North America. The addition deepens Marco's capabilities and extends its reach across a wide range of industrial end markets.Founded in 1956, Rocket Seals has a strong reputation for serving customers across diversified industries, including fluid power, aerospace, oil & gas, medical equipment, food & beverage, water treatment, and heavy equipment. Its tenured team of sealing specialists is known for deep product knowledge, broad inventory, and same-day shipping capabilities."The Rocket Seals name is synonymous with 70 years of getting customers the right sealing solution, fast," said Dave Hanson, owner of Rocket Seals. " Marco shares that commitment, and now our customers gain the resources and reach of an industry leader, delivered with the personal, hands-on service that defines the Marco experience.""When looking for acquisition partners, we get excited about companies that customers genuinely rely on, not just for product, but for guidance and problem-solving," said Chad Smith, CEO of Marco. "Rocket Seals has been that kind of partner to its customers for generations. That's exactly the kind of expertise we want to build on."Marco has continued to scale through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions, each chosen to strengthen its ability to deliver world-class technical expertise, product availability, and value-added services to customers worldwide. By joining Marco's platform, Rocket Seals customers will benefit from greater product breadth, global sourcing infrastructure, and advanced digital capabilities, all backed by world-class service.About Marco Sealing Solutions:Founded in 1980 as Marco Rubber & Plastics, Marco has evolved into Marco Sealing Solutions, a global provider delivering high-performance specialty rubber, plastic, and metal components across a diverse set of end markets worldwide. Today, the Marco team leverages innovative technology to help its customers quickly source their most demanding sealing and precision components. Marco delivers a competitive advantage through engineering expertise, global sourcing capabilities, and best-in-class service. For more information, visit marcorubber.com.

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