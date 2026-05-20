Marco Sealing Solutions Continues Expansion with Acquisition of Pride Seals, Inc.

Chad Smith, CEO, discusses the acquisition of Pride Seals and what it means for Marco's customers, capabilities, and continued growth.

Pride Seals is an excellent fit with Marco’s mission to deliver unmatched expertise, availability, and service to our customers.” — Chad Smith, CEO

SEABROOK, NH, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marco Sealing Solutions (“Marco”), a leading distributor of high-performance sealing products, today announced the acquisition of Pride Seals, Inc., a provider of specialty sealing products and services. The acquisition further strengthens Marco’s position as a premier partner for engineered sealing solutions, expanding its product breadth, technical capabilities, and customer base across key industrial end markets.Marco, backed by Align Capital Partners (“ACP”), continues to execute a disciplined strategy focused on enhancing its global sourcing network, digital capabilities, and value-added service offering. Since ACP’s investment, Marco has completed multiple strategic add-on acquisitions to broaden its platform and accelerate growth.“Pride Seals is an excellent fit with Marco’s mission to deliver unmatched expertise, availability, and service to our customers,” said Chad Smith, CEO of Marco. “They have built a strong reputation for quality and responsiveness, and their capabilities complement our existing offering in a meaningful way. Together, we are even better positioned to solve sealing challenges and support our customers’ most demanding applications.”Pride Seals, Inc., is a trusted supply partner with a focus on deep inventory, fast fulfillment, and reliable day-to-day support for customers in a variety of markets.“For 30 years, Pride Seals has built its reputation on strong customer relationships, responsive service, and solving critical sealing challenges. We’re proud to partner with Marco and look forward to continuing the same level of integrity and service our customers expect,” said Michael Durham, Founder and Owner of Pride Seals.Through this partnership, Pride Seals' customers will benefit from access to Marco’s broad product portfolio, deep inventory, and global supply network, creating new opportunities to consolidate purchasing and improve efficiency.The addition of Pride Seals represents continued momentum for Marco, strengthening its focus on service, availability, and long-term customer partnerships.About Marco Sealing Solutions:Founded in 1980 as Marco Rubber & Plastics, Marco has evolved into Marco Sealing Solutions, a global provider delivering high-performance specialty rubber, plastic, and metal components across a diverse set of end markets worldwide. Today, the Marco team leverages innovative technology to help its customers quickly source their most demanding sealing and precision components. Marco delivers a competitive advantage through engineering expertise, global sourcing capabilities, and best-in-class service. For more information, visit marcorubber.com.

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