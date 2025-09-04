Marco Rubber & Plastics Appoints Chad Smith as New Chief Executive Officer

Submit Release
I’m excited to work alongside the talented employees to expand our solutions, strengthen our partnerships, and unlock new opportunities for growth.”
— Chad Smith
SEABROOK, NH, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025

Marco Rubber & Plastics (“Marco”) today announced the appointment of Chad Smith as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Smith joins Marco after serving as CEO of Northern Wholesale Supply, where he led the company’s strategic growth over the past four years. Previously, he held senior leadership positions with BorgWarner as General Manager of the North America Aftermarket business, and with Delphi Automotive, where he led the EMEA Aftermarket business. Earlier in his career, Smith also held various Sales, Marketing and Engineering leadership roles within ABB, Thomas & Betts, Cooper Industries and Panduit.

“I am honored to join the Marco team and build on the strong foundation of innovation, technical expertise and customer service,” said Chad Smith, CEO of Marco. I’m excited to work alongside the talented employees to expand our solutions, strengthen our partnerships, and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

Under Smith’s leadership, Marco will continue to invest in product breadth, custom sealing solutions, and supply chain agility to better serve customers across critical industries worldwide.

About Marco Rubber & Plastics:

Marco Rubber & Plastics was founded in 1980 and is a leading provider of O-rings, seals, gaskets, and custom sealing solutions, serving OEM and MRO customers across diverse industries. The company combines deep materials expertise, broad inventory, and global sourcing to deliver fast, reliable solutions for complex applications.

