Summer Blow Out Party
Summer Blow out Party
Granville Athletic Park (GAP)
June 29, 2026 @ 10:30 am
Join us on Monday, June 29 at the GAP for a morning full of fun:
- Truck rally
- Free Southern Snow ice cream
- Giant foam pit
- Free face painting
- Lawn games
We look forward to seeing you there.
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