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Summer Blow Out Party

Summer Blow out Party

Granville Athletic Park (GAP)

June 29, 2026 @ 10:30 am  


Join us on Monday, June 29 at the GAP for a morning full of fun:

  • Truck rally
  • Free Southern Snow ice cream
  • Giant foam pit
  • Free face painting
  • Lawn games


We look forward to seeing you there.

Summer Blow-Out Party - June


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Summer Blow Out Party

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