Aging Happily

South Branch Library

July 1, 2026 @ 4:00 pm





As we age, maintaining a healthy lifestyle becomes essential for enjoying life to the fullest. A balanced approach that includes proper nutrition, regular physical activity, mental wellness, and social engagement can significantly enhance quality of life and support healthy aging. It's never too late to start making positive changes that support a vibrant and fulfilling life.





To RSVP contact Dina Kearney at 984-3409621 or [email protected].



