Granville County K9 Unit
July 16, 2026
Richard H. Thornton Library @ 10:00 pm
South Branch Library @ 12:00 pm
Looking for something fun to do? Come out and meet so cute pups from Granville County K9 unit.
Questions? Contact Amy Carlson at 919-693-1121 or Amy Kemp at 919-528-1752.
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