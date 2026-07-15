Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,033 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 480,088 in the last 365 days.

Granville County K9 Unit

July 16, 2026 

Richard H. Thornton Library @ 10:00 pm

South Branch Library @ 12:00 pm 


Looking for something fun to do? Come out and meet so cute pups from Granville County K9 unit.


Questions? Contact Amy Carlson at 919-693-1121 or Amy Kemp at 919-528-1752.  

Granville County K9 Unit - July


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Granville County K9 Unit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.