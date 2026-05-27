EHS Insight Launches Legal Register Module to Streamline Regulatory Compliance Management

New capability empowers organizations to centralize, track, and act on evolving environmental, health, and safety obligations.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EHS Insight , a leading provider of environmental, health, and safety (EHS) management software, today announced the launch of its new Legal Register module , a comprehensive solution designed to help organizations identify, track, and manage their regulatory compliance obligations across all locations and jurisdictions.As regulatory complexity grows, organizations face mounting pressure to stay current with applicable laws and standards. The Legal Register module gives EHS professionals a centralized platform to monitor legislative changes, assign accountability, and ensure ongoing compliance, all within the EHS Insight ecosystem.The module eliminates disconnected tools and spreadsheets, extending EHS Insight as an end-to-end compliance solution. With regulatory content provider integration enabled, users always have access to current, authoritative information, closing compliance gaps and staying ahead of legislative changes.Key capabilities include:Centralized obligation tracking, A single, searchable register across the enterpriseAutomated regulatory updates, Integrated content feeds for legislative changesLocation-based applicability, Map requirements to facilities, regions, or business unitsAccountability and workflow, Assign ownership, set review cycles, track completionAudit-ready documentation, A defensible record for audits, inspections, and due diligence"The Legal Register module is a significant step forward in our mission to deliver a truly end-to-end EHS management platform, giving teams the visibility and confidence to stay ahead of legal obligations and focus on keeping people safe.", Eric Stevens, CTO, EHS InsightAbout EHS InsightEHS Insight is a comprehensive EHS management software platform designed to help organizations of all sizes manage safety, environmental, and compliance programs more effectively. Trusted by thousands of users worldwide, EHS Insight delivers the tools, workflows, and insights needed to build safer, more sustainable workplaces.

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