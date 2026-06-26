Nearly $11.5M Saved in Significant Auto Accident

Tyson & Mendes, LLP

Though this case involved facts which made it difficult to personalize the defendant, we reminded the jury that they had an obligation to follow the law and to give equal justice to both sides.” — Holly Howanitz, Southeast Regional Managing Partner

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National insurance defense trial firm Tyson & Mendes, LLP announced today another trial win, saving the client almost $11.5 million. In this admitted-liability auto accident with significant property damage, plaintiff was rear-ended on a highway by a vehicle traveling at a high speed, resulting in a claim for injuries to her neck, lower back, and left knee, among others (Veronica McCall v. Josie Noel Scofield, Duval County).

After the accident, the plaintiff underwent three separate surgeries, and engaged in extensive medical treatment. At trial, plaintiff claimed $847,000 in past medical expenses and $951,000 in future medical expenses. In total, the plaintiff requested approximately $12 million at trial. The Tyson & Mendes team faced many uphill battles. The defense team was led by partners Holly Howanitz, Robert O’Malley, and BeJae Roberts. Despite plaintiff’s $12 million ask, the verdict came in at $510,000, only $40,000 of which was pain and suffering.

At trial, the defense utilized The Apex, Tyson & Mendes’ groundbreaking defense strategy designed to stop Nuclear Verdicts®. The defense team leaned heavily into The Apex themes of responsibility, reasonableness, and common sense, in addition to leveraging the Core Four strategies: “We accepted responsibility for the accident and stated this in jury selection, opening, and closing,” said O’Malley. “Though this case involved facts which made it difficult to personalize the defendant, we reminded the jury that they had an obligation to follow the law and to give equal justice to both sides,” added Howanitz.

In addition to accepting responsibility, the team gave the jury a reasonable number: “We provided calculations of past medicals to anchor the jury,” said Roberts.

The plaintiff was represented by extremely competent and professional counsel in the case, whose effective representation made the trial even more challenging for the defense. “We appreciate the jury’s careful consideration of the facts and the applicable law in their 5.5 hours of deliberation,” concluded Howanitz.

The case is Veronica McCall v. Josie Noel Scofield, Duval County, Florida #142240670.

Now serving 22 states nationwide with 27 offices, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and offers one of the clearest paths to partnership of any mid-sized law firm.

For more information and to view career opportunities, visit tysonmendes.com.

About Tyson & Mendes

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Founded in 2002 by Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes, the firm has experienced tremendous growth, with offices across the United States. Tyson & Mendes is known for its expertise in defending corporations, insurance companies, and their clients against Nuclear Verdicts®.

Serving 22 states with 27 offices nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest-growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and is proud to offer one of the fastest and clearest paths to partnership for its attorneys of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 and 2025 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2026 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, shortlisted for PropertyCasualty360 2026 Insurance Luminaries Award, and have an extensive trial bench of attorneys who have been recognized by Best Lawyers 2026, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2026, and Super Lawyers. The firm has also developed a spinoff consulting firm, Apex Defense Consulting, aimed at equipping carriers and counsel with the education, collaboration, and expertise needed to stop Nuclear Verdicts® and slow social inflation.

For more information, visit www.tysonmendes.com.

About Apex Defense Consulting

Apex Defense Consulting is a specialized insurance defense consulting firm, offering educational, community, and consulting services via a slate of experienced trial lawyers and Nuclear Verdict® experts. Founded in 2025, Apex Defense Consulting is the first of its kind within the insurance defense industry and is poised to revolutionize the industry with The Apex, the first and only data-backed and trial-tested blueprint for the defense to stop outsized and unjust Nuclear Verdicts®.

For more information, visit www.apexdefenseconsulting.com.

For press inquiries, contact:

Debbie Caldwell

Plat4orm PR

debbie@plat4form.com

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