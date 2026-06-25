Tyson & Mendes Wins ALM Talent Management Innovation; Robert Tyson Named Property Casualty 360 Insurance Luminary

Tyson & Mendes, LLP

We are so grateful for these recognitions, which reflect our belief that innovation starts with people.” — Founding Partner, Robert F. Tyson, Jr.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National insurance defense trial firm Tyson & Mendes, LLP announced today it has earned the 2026 California Legal Award for Talent Management Innovation from Law.com and The Recorder. On the same day, Founding Partner Robert F. Tyson Jr. was named a 2026 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminary, recognizing his decades of leadership and innovation in advancing the insurance industry through trial strategy, education, technology, and thought leadership.

Through the 2026 California Legal Award for Talent Management Innovation, the firm was recognized for its forward-thinking approach to professional development through programs that strengthen mentorship, engagement, and long-term career success.

"We are so grateful for these recognitions, which reflect our belief that innovation starts with people," said Founding Partner Robert Tyson. "Whether we are investing in the next generation of trial lawyers or developing groundbreaking strategies and technologies to stop Nuclear Verdicts®, our focus remains the same: delivering meaningful value to the insurance industry."

The Law.com California Legal Award recognizes organizations transforming the legal profession through innovative talent management. Tyson & Mendes received the honor for initiatives designed to support attorneys throughout every stage of their careers, including the firm's Women's Initiative and TM Nurture and Navigate – a program designed to mentor and support attorneys who are new parents. Together, these programs provide professional development, networking opportunities, and meaningful peer support while strengthening connection and collaboration across the firm nationwide. The initiatives reflect Tyson & Mendes' philosophy that investing intentionally in its people creates a stronger, more sustainable firm and reinforces long-term attorney engagement and retention.

PropertyCasualty360 recognized Tyson for his ongoing contributions to the insurance industry as a thought leader and innovator. In 2025, Tyson and co-author Cayce Lynch (the firm’s National Managing Partner) released the Amazon #1 new release, Nuclear Verdicts®: The Apex – Break the Pattern, presenting the results of an unprecedented analysis of 100 real Nuclear Verdicts® and introducing a proven, data-backed strategy to help defense teams stop disproportionate and unjust Nuclear Verdicts® (a term coined and trademarked by the firm).

Tyson also co-founded Apex Defense Consulting, which provides carriers and defense counsel with practical education, collaborative resources, and bespoke consulting services grounded in real-world litigation experience. In addition, he serves as Chief Business Development Officer for Schaefer City Technologies, helping develop AI-powered solutions that identify and mitigate Nuclear Verdict® risk before litigation escalates. As a nationally recognized speaker, Tyson regularly educates claims professionals, insurers, and defense attorneys on emerging litigation trends, social inflation, and strategies for improving claim outcomes.

Together, these honors recognize Tyson & Mendes' commitment to work-life integration, long-term career sustainability, and advancing the insurance defense industry through data-driven solutions and groundbreaking innovation.

Now serving 22 states nationwide with 27 offices, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest growing civil defense firms in the U.S. The firm is proud to offer one of the clearest paths to partnership of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S., and it invests more in educating and training its attorneys than any other insurance defense firm.

For more information and to view career opportunities, visit tysonmendes.com.

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes, LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Founded in 2002 by Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes, the firm has experienced tremendous growth, with offices across the United States. Tyson & Mendes is known for its expertise in defending corporations, insurance companies, and their clients against Nuclear Verdicts®.

Serving 22 states with 27 offices nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest-growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and is proud to offer one of the fastest and clearest paths to partnership for its attorneys of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 and 2025 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2026 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, shortlisted for PropertyCasualty360 2026 Insurance Luminaries Award, and have an extensive trial bench of attorneys who have been recognized by Best Lawyers 2026, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2026, and Super Lawyers. The firm has also developed a spinoff consulting firm, Apex Defense Consulting, aimed at equipping carriers and counsel with the education, collaboration, and expertise needed to stop Nuclear Verdicts® and slow social inflation.

For more information, visit www.tysonmendes.com.

About Apex Defense Consulting

Apex Defense Consulting is a specialized insurance defense consulting firm, offering educational, community, and consulting services via a slate of experienced trial lawyers and Nuclear Verdict® experts. Founded in 2025, Apex Defense Consulting is the first of its kind within the insurance defense industry and is poised to revolutionize the industry with The Apex, the first and only data-backed and trial-tested blueprint for the defense to stop outsized and unjust Nuclear Verdicts®.

For more information, visit www.apexdefenseconsulting.com.

For press inquiries, contact:

Debbie Caldwell

Plat4orm PR

debbie@plat4form.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.