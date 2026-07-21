Tyson & Mendes Elevates Michael S. Greenfield to Partner in New York Office

Tyson & Mendes, LLP

Distinguished litigator recognized for leadership, service, and commitment to defending clients against Nuclear Verdicts®

He is a respected leader whose experience, dedication, and strategic approach make him an invaluable advocate for our New York-based clients in the fight against Nuclear Verdicts®.” — Founding Partner, Robert F. Tyson, Jr.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National insurance defense trial firm Tyson & Mendes, LLP announced today the elevation of Michael S. Greenfield to Partner in the firm's New York office. The promotion recognizes Greenfield's outstanding legal expertise, leadership, and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results for clients while protecting them against Nuclear Verdicts®.

Greenfield focuses his practice on general liability and healthcare litigation, bringing more than 15 years of experience representing clients in state and federal courts throughout New York. Prior to joining Tyson & Mendes, he built a distinguished career defending medical providers, including dialysis centers, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, home healthcare agencies, and other healthcare organizations.

"Michael exemplifies the legal excellence, sound judgment, and client-first mindset that define our partnership team," said Founding Partner Robert Tyson. "He is a respected leader whose experience, dedication, and strategic approach make him an invaluable advocate for our New York-based clients in the fight against Nuclear Verdicts®."

"I'm thrilled to become a Partner at Tyson & Mendes," said Greenfield. "This firm is committed to innovation, collaboration, and delivering outstanding results for clients, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue growing alongside such an exceptional team. I look forward to leading our New York practice and advancing our mission of defending justice for all."

Serving 22 states with 27 offices nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest-growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and offers one of the clearest paths to partnership of any mid-sized law firm.

For more information and to view career opportunities, visit www.tysonmendes.com.

About Tyson & Mendes

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Founded in 2002 by Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes, the firm has experienced tremendous growth, with offices across the United States. Tyson & Mendes is known for its expertise in defending corporations, insurance companies, and their clients against Nuclear Verdicts®.

Serving 22 states with 27 offices nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest-growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and is proud to offer one of the fastest and clearest paths to partnership for its attorneys of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 and 2025 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2026 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, shortlisted for PropertyCasualty360 2026 Insurance Luminaries Award, and have an extensive trial bench of attorneys who have been recognized by Best Lawyers 2026, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2026, and Super Lawyers. The firm has also developed a spinoff consulting firm, Apex Defense Consulting, aimed at equipping carriers and counsel with the education, collaboration, and expertise needed to stop Nuclear Verdicts® and slow social inflation.

For more information, visit www.tysonmendes.com.

About Apex Defense Consulting

Apex Defense Consulting is a specialized insurance defense consulting firm, offering educational, community, and consulting services via a slate of experienced trial lawyers and Nuclear Verdict® experts. Founded in 2025, Apex Defense Consulting is the first of its kind within the insurance defense industry and is poised to revolutionize the industry with The Apex, the first and only data-backed and trial-tested blueprint for the defense to stop outsized and unjust Nuclear Verdicts®.

For more information, visit www.apexdefenseconsulting.com.

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Debbie Caldwell

Plat4orm PR

debbie@plat4form.com

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